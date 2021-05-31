Cyberattack Shuts Down Biggest Meat Producer in World, JBS – Cyberpandemic meets Food Supply

May 31, 2021

The WEF’s promised “cyberpandemic” has hit our food supply, as the biggest animal protein producer in the world, JBS, stopped operations worldwide after a cyberattack. The situation may escalate quickly as live animals are involved, and require feed. But more importantly, Is this just a scripted event to move us to the WEF’s desired post-animal economy, and to hide a global shortage of grains? FULL SHOW NOTES: