Posted: March 6, 2020 Categories: Music Cyndi Lauper – Hole In My Heart
2 thoughts on “Cyndi Lauper – Hole In My Heart”
w Columbo
I wonder if there’s anyone living today who doesn’t have a hole in his or her heart. It is a very damaging thing to mess with a peoples’ existence, to attempt to tame it into compliance and subservience.
But maybe holes in hearts can heal as we take existence back for ourselves and where none is trampling another.
