Cyndi Lauper – Hole In My Heart

2 thoughts on “Cyndi Lauper – Hole In My Heart

  2. I wonder if there’s anyone living today who doesn’t have a hole in his or her heart. It is a very damaging thing to mess with a peoples’ existence, to attempt to tame it into compliance and subservience.

    But maybe holes in hearts can heal as we take existence back for ourselves and where none is trampling another.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*