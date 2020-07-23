D.C. mayor exempts many city and federal government workers from strict new mask order

Just the News – by Alex Nitzberg

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday issued an order mandating that people in the district wear facial coverings when they are outside, while carving out large exceptions for city and federal workers on the job.

The order requires people to don the face coverings outdoors if they will ever come near other people, even briefly.

“Persons leaving their residences shall wear a mask when they are likely to come into contact with another person, such as being within six feet of another person for more than a fleeting time,” the order declares.

The mayor’s order makes exceptions from the strict new rules for many city and federal government workers, stipulating: “The enforcement provisions of this Order shall not be applied to persons in the judicial or legislative branches of the District government while those persons are on duty; and shall not apply to any employees of the federal government while they are on duty.”

The order, which also demands mask wearing indoors in most situations, includes a number of carve outs for when people do not need to wear face coverings. People do not need to wear masks in a private residence, while consuming food or drink or while participating in outdoor exercise while socially distancing. Those two years old or younger two do not need a mask.

Individuals younger than 18-years-old cannot be charged with violating the order. If it is determined that a person has violated the order they can be slapped with up to $1,000 dollars in fines.

Case numbers rose back into the triple digits with the 102 positive cases being reported for July 21. “The District’s reported data for Tuesday, July 21, 2020 includes 102 new positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the District’s overall positive case total to 11,529,” according information posted online.

6/ Lastly, it's simple: Wear a mask. Save lives. Stop the spread. pic.twitter.com/hLotrKzOGe — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 22, 2020

