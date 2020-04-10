Dad told he can’t sit in own front garden in latest absurd crackdown by police officers

SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE have been forced to apologise after a man was scolded by a police officer, who claimed the father was not allowed to sit in his own front garden, amid concerns of disproportionate police actions during the coronavirus lockdown.

Police forces have threatened an Easter crackdown amid fears Britons will violate lockdown measures during this weekend’s heatwave. However, there are growing concerns that some forces are taking the lockdown too far, after footage emerged showing an officer telling a dad that he could not sit in his own front garden. South Yorkshire Police apologised for the “ill-informed” action, which was filmed by the man in question from his doorstep.

The altercation even prompted the local MP to intervene on social media, claiming it was “clearly an overreach” of police duties.

In the video, the police officer advised Daniel Connell from Eastwood, Rotherham to “stay indoors because of COVID-19” and said that “the virus does not stop on your front garden”.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when Mr Connell had been spending time in his front garden with his partner and two young children.

The officer told the father-of-two: “You cannot come on your front garden. I’m recording this video, you cannot come on your front garden.”

