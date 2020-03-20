Dane County sets up website to report gatherings of 10 or more people

WKOW

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County residents now have a method to report violations of the governor’s ban on gatherings of 10 or more people.

Public Health Madison and Dane County set up an online form that can be used to submit a violation of Gov. Tony Evers’ order.

The form asks for some basic information before offering several fields to describe the gathering.

A link to the form is available here.

Those living outside of Dane County should contact their local law enforcement or health department.

The penalties were outlined in the governor’s order.

PENALTIES, under Wisconsin statute 252.25: Any person who willfully violates or obstructs the execution of any state statute or rule, county, city or village ordinance or departmental order under this chapter and relating to the public health, for which no other penalty is prescribed, shall be imprisoned for not more than 30 days or fined not more than $500 or both.

https://wkow.com/2020/03/19/heres-how-to-report-gatherings-of-10-or-more-people-to-authorities/?fbclid=IwAR1k54oEPIfwzHxg0J6PUIQJ-WkXaFU3N7Y4Ct8J_TQI8DHOgQf8CyGbZmI