Dangerous Evangelicals And Their Support For Trump And Israel

Talpiot

November 19th, 2020.

This documentary – beautifully shot at great expense – shows the Zionist Christian Evangelical movement as the greatest national security threat the United States has ever faced.

A documentary must be made, how Yuri Andropov, KGB master spy, made the subversion and penetration of the deepest layers of the American political, economic, and spiritualife possible.

It will go down as the greatest espionage operation in history. Ongoing, and in full view. I toast the KGB. For the beast appeared wounded unto death, but the wound was healed…

Anatoly Golytzin and James Angleton were right, and, like Joseph McCarthy, require some massive rehabilitation. They just missed the Evangelical angle of the Soviet operation. Maybe James was sharing a few to many whiskey glasses with heads of Mossad? But then, Jack Kennedy was screwing everything that moved including an east German female agent. If Angleton was naive about Israel, Kennedy was naive about Soviet Russia.

One day the word “banker” will be in the same sentence as “communist” every time we talk of such things.