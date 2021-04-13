DARPA Is Working On COVID Vaccine, Implantable Microchip To Detect Virus

The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is working on a COVID vaccine that will work on all variants and has developed an implantable microchip that it says will continuously monitor the human body for signs of the virus.
Retired Colonel Matt Hepburn, an army infectious disease physician heading up DARPA’s response to the pandemic, appeared on 60 Minutes to demonstrate the technology.
Holding up a vial of green tissue-like gel, which contains the chip, Hepburn proclaimed “You put it underneath your skin and what that tells you is that there are chemical reactions going on inside the body, and that signal means you are going to have symptoms tomorrow.”
“It’s like a ‘check engine’ light,” Hepburn added, noting that those with the chip “would get the signal, then self-administer a blood draw and test themselves on site.”
“We can have that information in three to five minutes,” Hepburn continued, adding “As you truncate that time, as you diagnose and treat, what you do is you stop the infection in its tracks.”
Hepburn also declared that DARPA has developed a filter to remove the virus from the blood via a dialysis machine, and that the FDA has approved it, and it has already been used on 300 patients.
The 60 Minitues report also highlights how the pentagon has hundreds of tissue samples from soldiers and sailors infected with pathogens all over the world, including the 1918 Spanish Flu which killed millions globally.
Pentagon scientist Dr Kayvon Modjarrad also highlighted that the military is developing a one size fits all vaccine for COVID, commenting “This is not science fiction, this is science fact.”
“We have the tools, we have the technology, to do this all right now,” he said explaining that the goal is to inoculate people against potentially deadly viruses that have not even appeared yet.
“Killer viruses that we haven’t seen or even imagined, we’ll be protected against,” Modjarrad declared.
It was recently revealed that a third of active duty service members opted out of taking the COVID vaccine, with sources claiming the actual figure is probably closer to half.
The finding prompted the likes of TIME to declare that ‘vaccine hesitancy’ is threatening national security, and that while “These troops may not be co-opted by domestic terrorists, but they are clearly influenced by conspiracy theorists online and they just don’t trust basic science.”
The DARPA announcement of implantable microchip technology tied to the virus and a vaccine will likely only serve to enforce concerns the media continually describes as ‘conspiracy theories.’
6 thoughts on “DARPA Is Working On COVID Vaccine, Implantable Microchip To Detect Virus”
See what I mean? Now we progress into the chip, these creatures can’t be human, got to be alien.Everyday some other tool introduced to control and induce death.
What person in their right mind would ok a chip implant? No human I know of.
So what, they’re going to force a chip implant now.. Lock and load never made more sense.
So does it go in the hand or the forehead? You all know where I’m ‘revelation-ing’ with this….
Yep! Exactly.
Accepting the “covid-19” shots gives cart blanche to the psychopaths to murder through Munchausens syndrome by assassination through “vaccination” reducing government costs of paying mandatory spending payments medicare, medicaid, and social security to retirees and other people over to discretionary spending payments to the military, corporations, state governments, and local governments. Fatalities have been reported by young healthy people in their twenties and thirties as well, and miscarriages have soared by 360%. People have no way of knowing what is being injected into them. They do not know if they are receiving the same injection as people who have survived injection, or even if the people that said that they were injected are telling the truth about it or not, because if Im asked, I’ll lie ,, I learned that from this government
The “covid-19” injections have the intentions of saving the
surveillance state, Tech companies, the medical mafia, the corrupt governments, and also provides as a cover for the financial fraud that precipitated the economic collapse expedited by the forced shut down as a bullshit excuse to get ahead of the economic crisis that had been in the works for years
It’s like the script to a horror/sci-fi movie. I would rather die than be made into a “Borg drone”.
Gee…with the way they are talking about this, you’d almost think DARPA already developed this long ago and were just waiting for the right crisis to roll it out…..
Nah! That’s just crazy talk…..or maybe not….