Posted: July 23, 2021 Categories: Videos David Chipman, Biden's ATF nominee, labels American gun owners as "Tiger Kings" preparing for a zombie apocalypse. https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1417862973310349314
2 thoughts on “David Chipman, Biden’s ATF nominee, labels American gun owners as “Tiger Kings” preparing for a zombie apocalypse.”
If you don’t believe Henry ( about the 40 million or more ) just read the comments below this tweet. I would say more than 98% of these folks are seeing things fairly clear. ( of the probably 100 comments I just read )
I don’t know what “tiger kings” are, but to hear this guy telling us to hide our guns behind our tuna-fish… priceless!
