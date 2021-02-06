David Hogg launching competitor to Mike Lindell’s MyPillow

Axios – by Ursula Perano

March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg tweeted on Thursday that he and software developer William LeGate are launching a pillow company to compete against MyPillow, which is led by Trump supporter CEO Mike Lindell.

Driving the news: Lindell is one of former President Trump’s most adamant defenders and has repeatedly shared unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about the election since President Biden took office. 

  • Lindell had a tumultuous interview with Newsmax earlier this week, where anchors attempted to block the CEO from reiterating conspiracies about the 2020 election. He refused.
  • Dominion Voting Systems also sent a cease-and-desist letter to Lindell last month and ordered him to preserve all documents related to the company.
  • Lindell told Axios in response: “I want Dominion to put up their lawsuit because we have 100% evidence that China and other countries used their machines to steal the election.”
  • The Department of Justice has found no evidence to support Lindell’s claims about Dominion Voting Systems or widespread voter fraud.

Details… Hogg wrote that he and LeGate hope to “sell $1 million of product within our first year” and to launch in about six months.

  • “[W]e would like to do it sooner but we have strict guidelines on sustainability and [U.S.] based Union producers,” Hogg added.
  • “Mike isn’t going to know what hit him—this pillow fight is just getting started.”

What they’re saying: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told Axios in a text Thursday morning, “Good for them…. nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent.”

3 thoughts on “David Hogg launching competitor to Mike Lindell’s MyPillow

    1. Mike Lindell is also a Trumptard. He loves Trump.
      Trump is Biden’s Trotsky.
      The lesson has been learned. There has never been nor will there ever be any fair election in this communist banana republic.

      Reply

  2. It’s a left/right pillow fight
    feather or foam in every home
    It’s on your bed under your head
    don’t forget they want you dead
    It’s a soft, fluffy, cottony cushion
    communism is what they’re pushin’
    into your bedroom, where you sleep
    just turn over, don’t make a peep
    unless that pillow puts pain in your neck
    that could mean all hands on deck
    Take that pillow firmly in hand
    tear it to bits as we take our stand
    No slumbering side-show will divert our gaze
    from those who poison our nights and days
    No sleep-aid will ever subdue the will
    of free men who know what we must kill
    No pillow no matter how skillfully sewn
    could keep us from what we rightfully own
    or from living unchained, totally free
    all snake-oil salesmen soon will see
    We-The-People sleep good at night
    and won’t join in your dirty pillow fight

    🙂

    .

    Reply

