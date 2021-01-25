Day 100 of GMO Vaccines Will Not Be Pretty

Joe Biden is not the President of the United States. But then Caroline Kennedy tells her friends that her father’s only mistake was to believe that he was the President of the United States. Biden was handed the agenda of giving what the Corporate Media calls vaccines. Vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days. These are not traditional vaccines which I would avoid anyway. These are far worse.

I ran across a Bitchute video entitled, The Covid Jab is not a Vaccine. It is a Pathogen Creator. One MD and one PhD talking to a constitutional lawyer and a foundation CEO. The two scientists said that this pathogen creator injected inside your body can and will cause MS, ALS, Alzheimer’s and accelerated cancer. (ALS or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.)



What wonderful gifts from the Powers That Ought Not To Be to us 7 billion plus commoners!

I read that 3.2 million Americans already have had 2 doses and 18.5 million have had one dose so far. In 100 days I would expect to see millions of sick people. In a few weeks Johnson and Johnson will have a more traditional vaccine approved that does not use messenger RNA to reprogram our bodies and turn us into GMO near humans. But it will take them weeks to get their production levels up to meet the demand.

Lots of people have died or been injured so far but what happens after 100 days and everyone starts talking to one of the 10 to 20 million who will be permanently injured? The Deep State will have some explaining to do.

They want a sick and debilitated population on a verge of Civil War. They are also flooding the US with illegal aliens and H1B visa card holders. Both groups will be given citizenship. They know wages will be driven down and rents pushed up. Taxes will go up as aliens will be given full welfare benefits. They could push America’s population past 400 million if the country lasted that long which I seriously doubt.

What are they thinking? Corporate Insiders are dumping their stock shares while we have seen the highest price earnings ratio in decades. Food prices will be spiking up just as the underlying commodity prices already have.

The Deep State can print even more money. In 2020 the year of lockdowns the FED increased our M1 Money Supply by 90% in just 12 months. That is not good. What is worse is that Biden was told to print money at a faster rate while raising taxes. That policy will not last much longer. The stock markets might get spooked around day 100 when tens of millions of people are still sick from the Moderna and Pfizer experimental jabs of pathogenic creators into our bodies.

I would like to suggest we no longer call NBC, CBS, ABC and FOX news organizations. We should refer to them as what they are, Deep State Propaganda Outlets. None deserve to be called newsmen. I would love to hear someone say NBC DSPO, NBC Deep State Propaganda Outlet bringing you all the unbelievable lies Bill Gates, Big Pharma and Wall Street need you to believe so they can continue to rob you by the trillions. Ditto for the BBC. Let them tell the truth. They are really the BBC Deep State Propaganda Outlet and nothing more.

Clearly, the Deep State does not plan on Americans surviving as a free people much more than 100 days. Ditto for Europe, Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand and any other place on planet earth.

Cliff High just recently said the Deep State had to do massive voter fraud to win an election. They can no longer dare to allow us to speak freely. We might tell others about the $21 trillion that had gone missing from DOD and HUD from 1998 to 2015. Others might say that the coronavirus was manufactured in a lab at the University of North Carolina and that Dr Fauci, NIH and President Obama in 2014 gave that Chinese military lab in Wuhan a $3.7 million grant to perfect it as a bioweapon.

I would like to point out that the Andalusia regional government in Spain gave out minimal doses of vitamin D to everyone and reduced their death rate by 82%. And that was far below the minimal 4,000 IU of Vitamin D-3 I would recommend. Nor did they prescribe Ivermectin which cures Covid and not just prevents it. But you are not allowed to do anything that would lower the profits of Big Pharma even if it means you die at their hands.

Under the current Deep State regime, the purpose of your life is to make life better for billionaires.

The Lockdowns were never necessary. We could have prevented 90% of the deaths with Vitamin D-3 and cured many of the remaining few with Ivermectin, a cheap but highly effective generic drug. The whole point of the lockdowns was to bankrupt the middle class and destroy small businesses so billionaires could have more. The Uber Rich want us to have less so they can have more.

The Woke Crowd at Davos have been telling us that by 2030 we will own nothing but we will he happy. We won’t own homes or cars or even the clothes we wear. We can rent clothes, cars and homes from billionaires. Seems to me that they are lying to themselves and to us.

I don’t know anyone who will be happy renting their clothes from either Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates.

I do not see any feasible working plan short of genociding either 3 to 5 billion or maybe even 6 or 7 billion people to keep the Deep State in power until the next presidential election.

I do not know what will happen after 100 Days of Injecting 100 million people with messenger RNA experimental treatments but it will not be good. It could destroy economies everywhere. It could also spark a revolution, a worldwide insurrection against our Banker Occupied Governments.

I am reminded of the Romanian revolution of 1989. On December 16th the Securitate and the military were in control. On the 17th there were protests in a Hungarian ethnic enclave. The riots then spread throughout Romania. People began jeering at a speech by glorious leader and the Ceaușescus were arrested on December 24th.

Collapse can be sudden and total. We can only hope that we have an equally sudden collapse and millions of Americans don’t have to die of starvation before we feel empowered to rid ourselves of the Deep State.

Our problems can be easily solved if the Deep State did not interfere with free speech and freedom of assembly. I would suggest that a modern Jubilee or worldwide Debt Cancellation event will end the coming Depression that otherwise would have been far worse than either 1933 America or 1923 Germany. The kings of Babylon and Sumer used Debt Cancellation to stop Depressions some 4,400 years ago. It worked every time they tried it.

