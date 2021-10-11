Days After Cops Raid Home, 3D Gun Legend ‘JStark’ Found Dead of ‘Heart Attack’ at 28

The 3D gun pioneer, who invented the rapid-fire 3D-printed gun that could be entirely printed at home, “JStark” has died, according to German magazine Der Spiegel. He passed away in his home, according to the magazine, of a heart attack. He was just 28-years-old.

After his invention of the FGC-9 in 2020, JStark became a well-cherished internet hero and news of his death is sending shockwaves through his popular channels. According to Der Spiegel, JStark died on Friday, October 8 of a heart attack.

The magazine reports that it “appears” his death was natural and police ruled out foul play. Adding to the suspicious nature of a 28-year-old man, who appeared to be in good health, dying of a heart attack, however, is the fact that days before he died, on October 6, police raided his home.

On top of being a 3D-printing pioneer in the weapons realm, JStark was also an outspoken supporter of free speech, firearms ownership, and anti-political correctness. He was quoted in a documentary as saying, “We want everyone to have the freedom of speech, and the right to bear arms. If that’s too politically extreme for you … f**k yourself.”

Designs for the FGC-9, which stands for “f**k gun control 9 mm,” were made widely available on the internet in late 2020. While many 3D-printed guns require actual gun parts like a magazine or bolt, the FCG-9 was revolutionary in the way it allowed folks to print everything they needed from home. The only thing that could not be 3D-printed, but could still be manufactured at home, was the barrel.

The gun, including the printer could be made at home for just $350, which includes the $250 for the printer.

Given the establishment’s disdain for “ghost guns,” advocates of 3D-printed guns have long been in the crosshairs of authorities. This is leading to speculation online that JStark’s death may have involved foul play — especially considering that heart attacks in 28-year-olds are quite rare.

According to the CDC, around 735,000 Americans have a heart attack annually. However, only about 0.3 percent of those heart attacks involve men and women between the ages of 20-39.

Im not gonna lie, a "heart attack" for a young man like him really just…

As we reported earlier this year, the Biden administration has waged a war against Americans having the means to create their own form of defense at home. He had been carrying the torch from the Trump administration which banned 3D-printed gun blueprints in 2020.

Luckily, however, there was a small victory for advocates of gun rights after the Ninth Circuit’s decision in April overturned an injunction issued by a federal judge in Seattle in March 2020. U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik had blocked two rules that transferred regulatory control of 3D-printed gun files from the State Department to the Commerce Department. The rules also removed ghost gun blueprints from a State Department list of munitions that require a license to export.

The lifting of the ban on 3D-printed gun blueprints comes at a time when tyrannical gun control is at the forefront of the federal mission. Since before he was elected, president Joe Biden has promised more gun control, and he is doing everything in his power to keep this one promise — up to and including executive action — specifically targeting 3D-printing of guns. Or, as Biden refers to them, Ghost Guns.

The term “ghost gun” is meant to incite fear and is used by the anti-gun crowd as a slogan to sway the ignorant away from the fact that law-abiding citizens often customize their legal weapons with parts obtained online or manufactured in their homes. Some of the parts are drilled with machine tools or 3D printed and therefore do not have a serial number so it is harder for government to track weapons. Biden has stated that he intends on making this legal activity for law-abiding gun owners — illegal.

Luckily, there are still people out there creating blue prints and teaching this trade. JStark was a pioneer in this realm and his contribution to society will not be forgotten.

RIP JStark.

