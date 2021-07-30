Posted: July 30, 2021 Categories: Videos DC Dep of Corrections locked out Members of Congress from reviewing the conditions of the prisoners. imamanofgod July 29th, 2021. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “DC Dep of Corrections locked out Members of Congress from reviewing the conditions of the prisoners.”
I see this as theater, with a double-speak headline. As if the “members of Congress” aren’t fully aware of the agenda. Ya can’t have any involvement with that government and not be corrupted. It comes with getting the job. Yet both sides play their part so well.
