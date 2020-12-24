DC Mayor Proclaims Thursday ‘Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day’

Dr. Anthony Fauci got an early birthday present when D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser proclaimed Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in the District.

Dr. Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a top U.S. advisor on COVID-19, turns 80 years old on Thursday.

“Dr. Fauci has been a hero to our nation during this incredibly difficult year, working tirelessly to save lives and guide our nation’s response to and recovery from the pandemic,” said Mayor Bowser.

“We are incredibly proud to count him among the many D.C. residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe,” she said. “I issue this honor on behalf of all Washingtonians in gratitude and recognition of Dr. Fauci’s service to our nation and our city.”

In honor of Dr. Fauci's 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington, DC. We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/UqvS4sebMf — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 23, 2020

DR. ANTHONY S. FAUCI DAY

December 24, 2020

WHEREAS, Anthony S. Fauci, M.D. has served as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984; and

WHEREAS, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, Dr. Fauci has worked to promote public health and spearheaded efforts to prevent, diagnose, and treat established infectious diseases; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Fauci has advised six Presidents on HIV/AIDS and many other domestic and global health issues; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Fauci has been a leading voice as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force where he has helped to coordinate the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Fauci has been a shining light in dark times for the nation, promoting truth over fear and giving Americans hope in their government; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Fauci and his wife Christine are longtime residents of Washington, DC, having called the Wesley Heights neighborhood in Ward 3 their home since 1977; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Fauci is a die-hard Washington Nationals fan and threw the inaugural ceremonial first pitch of the 2020 Major League Baseball season at Nationals Park; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Fauci will continue his critical service to the nation during these difficult times as a chief medical advisor in the incoming Biden Administration:

NOW, THEREFORE, I, THE MAYOR OF WASHINGTON, DC, do hereby proclaim December 24, 2020 as DR. ANTHONY S. FAUCI DAY in Washington, DC, and encourage all Washingtonians to join me in wishing him the happiest of birthdays.

