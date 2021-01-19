DC National Guard Chief Has Everyone Asking: Did He Just Say “Transition TO Military Power”?

We’ve got a wild one on our hands today!

All credit for this story goes to my friends over on Telegram who were the first to break this story.

In a new interview this morning on Good Morning America, the head of the DC National Guard, Major General William Walker appeared to have said the troops were there to assist with a “peaceful transition to Military power”.

Of course that set off a flurry of speculation….

Was it just a slip of the tongue?

Hard to hear through the mask?

The pressure of national TV tripped him up a bit?

I don’t know.

The man seems awfully calm, cool and collected to me.

He’s a man who is trained to handle stressful situations and perform without any issues.

So….was he telling the truth?

Listen for yourself and tell me what YOU think:

https://twitter.com/luluburt14/status/1351260990676078594?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1351260990676078594%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fhome-tricks.info%2F2021%2F01%2F19%2Fdc-national-guard-chief-has-everyone-asking-did-he-just-say-transition-to-military-power%2F

So what do you think?

Did he say what we all think we heard him say?

