January 9th, 2021.
DC Passes Bill B23-017 To Vaccinate Children Without Parental Knowledge Or Consent @ age 11
This bill is so diabolical, at 11 years of age these vaccine criminals can gain consent from a child at the age of 11 years old. Not only that, the schools, the administrators of the vaccines and even the insurance companies are to with-hold this information from the parents.
Bill Gates vaccine company has already been marketing and targeting these children with propaganda cartoons to encourage the children to go along with this. This was passed 12-23-2020 and is ready to roll out nation wide.
2 thoughts on “DC Passes Bill B23-017 To Vaccinate Children Without Parental Knowledge Or Consent @ age 11”
Wow. So they are saying they have control over our children’s lives now. Are we going to let them take control of our children? I sure as hell hope not. Everyone needs to hang these sick bastards.
Keep going NWO, the reaping nears…