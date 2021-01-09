Wardo Rants

January 9th, 2021.

DC Passes Bill B23-017 To Vaccinate Children Without Parental Knowledge Or Consent @ age 11

This bill is so diabolical, at 11 years of age these vaccine criminals can gain consent from a child at the age of 11 years old. Not only that, the schools, the administrators of the vaccines and even the insurance companies are to with-hold this information from the parents.

Bill Gates vaccine company has already been marketing and targeting these children with propaganda cartoons to encourage the children to go along with this. This was passed 12-23-2020 and is ready to roll out nation wide.