DC pedestrian bridge collapse injures 6, shuts down traffic

At least six people have been injured after a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, according to city fire and emergency service officials.

Fox 5 DC reported that the collapse took place at Route 295 between Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE at around 12 p.m.

Update bridge collapse I-295 prior to Polk St NE. 6 patients assessed, 4 of those were transported. #DCsBravest Hazmat unit mitigating diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge. At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions. pic.twitter.com/wILXGs1zWe — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 23, 2021

DC Fire and Emergency Services confirmed that four of the victims have been transported to a local hospital. A hazmat unit has also been dispatched to address a diesel fuel leak from a truck partially beneath the bridge. At least 1 other vehicle was also struck by debris.

The Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) tweeted that all lanes on Route 295 heading both northbound and southbound are blocked due to the collapse.

UPDATE: Road Closure. DC-295 NB/SB north of Benning Avenue. NE DC. All lanes are blocked in both directions for a pedestrian bridge collapse. NB traffic is diverted to Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue. SB traffic is diverted to Eastern Avenue. Seek alternate routes. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) June 23, 2021

Northbound delays are stretching approximately 3 miles from the collapse while southbound delays are stretching approximately 1.5 miles. Northbound traffic is being diverted to Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue while southbound traffic is being diverted to eastern avenue. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

