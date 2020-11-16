DC Police Blocked Off Trump Supporters and Forced Them to Walk Through BLM Mob Where They Knew They’d Be Attacked

Hundreds of thousands of Americans traveled to Washington DC to show support for Trump and to prevent the theft of this presidential election.

After the massive march and rally several Trump supporters were assaulted and bloodied by the Black Lives Matter terrorist group.

This was allowed in our nation’s capital.

At one point Trump supporters were prevented by DC police from walking down a street and were instead redirected to pass through a mob of Black Lives Matter hooligans.

The Trump supporters were punched and assaulted.

The DC police did this.

DC Police blocked off BLM again so Trump supporters couldn't get through and were made to go through BLM group which then attacked them. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/tS7YTEe51X — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020

