Hundreds of thousands of Americans traveled to Washington DC to show support for Trump and to prevent the theft of this presidential election.
After the massive march and rally several Trump supporters were assaulted and bloodied by the Black Lives Matter terrorist group.
This was allowed in our nation’s capital.
At one point Trump supporters were prevented by DC police from walking down a street and were instead redirected to pass through a mob of Black Lives Matter hooligans.
The Trump supporters were punched and assaulted.
The DC police did this.
Via Jorge Ventura Media:
DC Police blocked off BLM again so Trump supporters couldn't get through and were made to go through BLM group which then attacked them. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/tS7YTEe51X
— Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020
One thought on “DC Police Blocked Off Trump Supporters and Forced Them to Walk Through BLM Mob Where They Knew They’d Be Attacked”
Well of course. Folks who think they are “preppers” or whatever are just gonna have to figure out how to bypass these thugs, the cops included. Prepare means prepare, not just go through the motions. For all I know half the DC cops are Antifa or BLM members! Certainly their police chief acts like it….
Seriously, you who call yourselves “patriots”–don’t you realize that “being peaceful” isn’t going to work when dealing with paid-off cops and thugs and commies armed by Soros-Harris-Democrats-whoever. And you are “afraid” of these emo thugs who live in mommy’s basement when you ought to have them afraid of you? Have you so-called “patriots” learned your lesson yet? When you do, let me know!