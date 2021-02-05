DC Public Schools Using Black Lives Matter Curriculum That Prioritizes ‘Disrupting the Nuclear Family’

Gateway Pundit – by Cassandra Fairbanks

DC Public Schools have announced that they will be using a race-based curriculum sent out by Black Lives Matter to teach students during Black History Month.

An email sent to parents refers to children as “communal children” and prioritizes “disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement.”

According to a report from the Daily Wire, who obtained the email, the program calls for allowing everyone to “choose their own gender,” even children in elementary school.

The critical race theory-based curricula uses Black Lives Matter’s “13 Guiding Principles,” which the Wire reports pushes for “queer and transgender affirmation and ‘restorative justice,’ among other priorities. The guide calls for the dismantling of the ‘patriarchal practice’ of requiring mothers to parent their children while also participating in ‘justice work.’”

We are committed to disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another,” the guide reads. “Especially ‘our’ children.”

The Nationalist Review reported on this curriculum back in August, reporting that “schools in Massachusetts, Maryland, California, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Indiana, North Carolina and many more have all signed onto the effort. Multiple teachers’ unions have signed onto the effort as well.”

The NR also notes that it directly pushes globalism.

“Globalism means that we are thinking about all the different people all over the world, and thinking about the ways to keep things fair everywhere,” their guide states.

The school district’s email also linked parents to Teaching Tolerance, which is a branch of the activist Southern Poverty Law Center network.

Dozens of people were killed and thousands of businesses were destroyed during Black Lives Matter’s violent riots in 2020.

