DC to Give Children Vaccine Consent Behind Their Parents’ Backs





Nov 12, 2020

Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news.

This week:

Story #1: New DC Law Would Give Vaccine Decisions to 11-year-Olds, Cut Parents Out https://archive.is/YZp8O

President Kamala Harris’ Husband, Lawyer Douglas Emhoff, Defended Merck the Vioxx Killers https://bit.ly/2GQRKBQ

B23-0171 – Minor Consent for Vaccinations Amendment Act of 2019 https://bit.ly/32CcSn9

New York State Bar Passes Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Recommendation https://bit.ly/2Iu5V0k

Israel Health Ministry May Recommend Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccine Law https://bit.ly/2Un99VO

New Lockdown In Greece Requires People to Text Authorities Before Leaving Home https://bit.ly/3pfp3A5

This Is How You Treat Politicians: New Yorker Greets Mayor De Blasio With Swears (NSFW) https://bit.ly/3eOKLpN

Story #2: Oregon Takes the Lead on Ending the War on Drugs https://bit.ly/2GTudjV

NWNW Flashback: Oregon County Decriminalizes Heroin, Meth, Cocaine, Shoplifting & more (Oct. 14, 2010) https://bit.ly/3piKYWZ

Door-To-Door Trace-Testing For COVID-19 In Eugene, Oregon https://bit.ly/2K1tPRx