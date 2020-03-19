De Blasio warns New York City hospitals have ‘matter of weeks’ before they’re out of coronavirus medical supplies

Washington Examiner

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is “deeply concerned” that hospitals in the city may have just a matter of weeks before running out of medical supplies and laid the blame on President Trump.

“Ventilators, surgical masks, and surgical gowns — really basic stuff. We’re deeply concerned about where we’re going to be in a few weeks,” de Blasio told CNN’s Anderson Cooper Wednesday night.

“Here’s the problem. The federal government is absent in this discussion right now. President Trump, at this point, is the Herbert Hoover of his generation. There is a massive national crisis going on, and he is consistently late and very marginal with what he does. He’s taking actions that are far, far behind the curve and aren’t addressing the core concerns,” he added.

Cooper asked de Blasio, “So you talked to the hospitals in New York City, the healthcare system in New York City, they’re going to run out in a matter of weeks you’re saying?”

The mayor answered that some of the products he’s worried about could run out in weeks, adding that the city has seen a spike in coronavirus cases.

“Yesterday we saw a jump of 100 cases. Today we saw a jump of hundreds of cases, almost a doubling overnight, over 1,800 now pushing 2,000 cases in just this city, and at this rate it’s just going to keep increasing,” he said.

De Blasio also announced Wednesday that the city will begin to release inmates “vulnerable” to the coronavirus.

“In the next 48 hours, we will identify any inmates who need to be brought out because of either their own health conditions, if they have any preexisting conditions, etc., or because the charges were minor and we think it’s appropriate to bring them out in this context,” he said.

