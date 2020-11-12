De Blasio’s Daughter in Verbal Slip Up, Claims Biden “Was Able to Steal” Election





Nov 11, 2020

Mayor De Blasio’s daughter was caught in an embarrassing on-camera verbal slip up when she told an interviewer that Joe Biden “was able to steal” the election.

There were in fact two major gaffes, with Chiara de Blasio initially telling the interviewer how happy she was that “now we have the first black Asian female president in office elected,” referring to Kamala Harris.

Harris would of course become Vice President if Biden’s win is certified, although many have suggested that she could soon find herself in the Oval Office given Biden’s declining cognitive abilities.