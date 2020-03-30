Horrifying footage has emerged of dead bodies being loaded onto a refrigerated truck with a forklift outside Brooklyn Hospital in New York City where 790 people have died from coronavirus and 36,000 have been infected.
The video – which was taken by a bystander from their car – shows the bodies being loaded onto a vehicle. It surfaced within hours of a nurse sharing a harrowing photograph of bodies that had been piled into a refrigerated truck to be taken away from a different hospital.
There are makeshift morgues and hospitals popping up all over New York City, the epicenter of the virus in the US, including one in Central Park.
As of Monday morning, there were 142,000 cases of coronavirus in the US and 2,500 people had died.
New York City is expecting its ‘peak’ in the next few weeks and there is a frantic race against time to prepare the already inundated hospital system for it when it comes.
While it is the epicenter now, experts including the White House’s most authoritative voice on the subject – Dr. Anthony Fauci – say other cities will soon experience similarly distressing outbreaks.
New Orleans is expected to be the next hotspot – it currently has 1,350 cases and 73 deaths – but Fauci said on Monday he was also worried about Detroit and Los Angeles.
The president has extended social distancing guidelines until the end of April and gave the grim prediction on Sunday that if the death toll remains under 200,000 by the time the pandemic is over, he will have done a ‘good job’.
Read the rest and see the vids here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8167283/Horrifying-moment-dead-bodies-loaded-refrigerated-truck-forklift.html
6 thoughts on “Dead bodies are loaded into refrigerated trucks outside New York hospitals after 98 people died in seven HOURS”
Not gonna turn off my ad block to read this goofy story. I heard Cuomo yesterday say that NY had lots of stock piles of ventilators, & that he had a stock pile in his house, but that NO hospitals had requested them.
‘New Orleans is expected to be the next hotspot – it currently has 1,350 cases and 73 deaths – but Fauci said on Monday he was also worried about Detroit and Los Angeles.’
Hey Katie there’s that Fauci freak again…..if people would only watch the vids you posted with Dr. Mikovits…..they would know he is the orchestrator of ALL pandemics since 1984 and that the vector is the damn flu vaccine. The fact that a ‘ high dose flu vaccine was developed for seniors 65 years and older’ in 2009 and makes them more susceptible to succumb to coronavirus definitely points to a plan of genocide.
These areas must have a lot of people that have been vaccinated & now they will become hot spots.
Texas Gov. is ordering state troopers to enforce quarantine at border between Louisiana & Texas. I guess troopers can’t do this to keep the invaders out though. They are ordered police powers over American sovereigns but NOT illegals. None of it makes a lick of sense until you know the end game.
Has New Orleans rolled out 5G?
It is very telling that with the videos coming out from yesterday and today showing basically vacant hospital receiving, compared to this charade of loading “Bodies” into Reefer units…
and it is against every protocol to leave bodies on gurneys out in the open just helter skelter….. with no focused process of handling the deceased. Not buying that.
This is what is seen in the movies, not in real life…
agree psyop…I haven’t looked at video