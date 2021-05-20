Posted: May 20, 2021 Categories: Videos Dead In The Water – Maritime Admiralty UCC Delete The Elite Jun 3, 2018 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Dead In The Water – Maritime Admiralty UCC”
fraud and deceit backed by force (violence). FRAUD… because it’s all unlawful. sinister. devious. DECEIT .. because they intentionally do not tell us. also deceitful in that we CANNOT be expected to know this stuff if we don’t know this stuff exists!! WE ARE NOT liable or accountable to any of this. and there comes the FORCE part.. because if you rightfully dutifully resist, argue against, try to make others aware.. they WILL kidnap and cage you.. all perfectly “legal”.. which we now know has no meaning in OUR life. that’s why it’s drilled into us. so we eventually believe it. so much so that MOST people working for them or in that system.. don’t even know it. do you really think an 89IQ pOlice knows why they call it a “deposit slip”?? hell no! now you have to shoot someone violating your rights .. who doesn’t have a clue.. also.. common law and natural law are the same. in maritime law the captain does not NATURALLY have dominion.. it’s just that you decided you won’t resist his tyranny AND.. if you do.. kidnap cage and flog.. as long as an individual has free will.. no one man can have dominion over him. all you gotta do is.. Change Your Mind. I can’t help believing Goyim and Golem are conveniently similar.. a golem having no soul has no free will.. thought.. a goyim is a soulless animal.. not a coincidence. this dating back to the Phoenicians.. it is so entrenched and pervasive.. there’s no sensible logical way out of it. you have to physically resist it and physically resist those who don’t want you out of it.. your social security number is your bank account number. the federal reserve is the routing number. as long as you’re in the system they are literally making money off of you.. whether you’re a whore… or a ditch digger. I have a friend who bought a set of tires 800$.. using his SSN and the fed routing number on Amazon. tires were delivered and amazon account closed. not by my friend.. so it’s very real.
Mike, I appreciate your comment
It is all fraud, from the get go.