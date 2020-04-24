Deadly Microsoft Patent Application given to Newbie Examiner Jahed Ali

PUBLIC ALERT: Microsoft just filed for a patent to tie your cellular activity to your approval to buy and sell with cryptocurrency – application assigned to a patent examining newbie with NO EXPERIENCE by British SERCO.

Send demands to your elected representatives, media, White House and Microsoft itself to stop this outrageously evil patent application.

Jahed Ali, the patent examiner assigned is a total newbie with NO HISTORY.

Abramson et al. (Published Mar. 26, 2020). CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY, Assignee: Microsoft, App. No. 16/138,518, Pub. No. US 2020/0097951 A1. USPTO.

Read the rest here: https://patriots4truth.org/2020/04/21/microsoft-patent-review-given-to-newbie-jahed-ali/