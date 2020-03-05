Deagel’s Doomsday Scenarios Never Happened

INTELCASTER – For more than a decade Deagel.com has been ‘predicting’ a collapse in population numbers for the U.S. That collapse never happened and when the time came for the numbers to drop Deagel simply pushed the time frame forward by making a new prediction 5 to 10 years in the future.

In 2009 Deagel ‘predicted’ for the U.S. a drop in population from 304 million to 271 million people by 2020. In reality, the U.S. its population was around 328 million people by mid 2019.

In 2010 Deagel ‘predicted’ for the U.S. a drop in population from 307 million to 264 million people by 2020.

In 2011, from 313 million to 248 million people by 2020.

In 2012, from 314 million down to 187 million people by the year 2025.

Below is the rest of the list:

2013: Down to 182 million by 2025 https://web.archive.org/web/20131202181635/http://www.deagel.com/country/United-States-of-America_c0001.aspx

2014: Down to 69 million by 2025 https://web.archive.org/web/20141223045729/http://www.deagel.com/country/United-States-of-America_c0001.aspx

2015: Down to 65 million by 2025 https://web.archive.org/web/20151220110602/http://www.deagel.com/country/United-States-of-America_c0001.aspx

2016: Down to 61 million by 2025 https://web.archive.org/web/20161213092404/http://www.deagel.com/country/United-States-of-America_c0001.aspx

2017: Down to 54 million by 2025 https://web.archive.org/web/20171231185141/http://www.deagel.com/country/United-States-of-America_c0001.aspx

2018: Down to 100 million by 2025 https://web.archive.org/web/20181208045810/http://www.deagel.com/country/United-States-of-America_c0001.aspx

2019: Down to 100 million by 2025 https://web.archive.org/web/20190406193244/http://www.deagel.com/country/United-States-of-America_c0001.aspx

Deagel has never been correct at all and is therefore as reliable as Sorcha Faal. Nonetheless, both Deagel and Sorcha Faal are regularly used as a source by numerous conspiracy theorists and “alternative” media outlets.

In fact, Sorcha Faal and Benjamin Fulford have a lot in common as well.

