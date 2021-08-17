Posted: August 16, 2021 Categories: Videos Dear America: DO NOT COMPLY. New York Nadia Jul 31, 2021 The erosion of our rights and liberties. The lies. The gaslighting. The chaos. All depend on your compliance. Push back, America. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
5 thoughts on “Dear America: DO NOT COMPLY.”
Couldn’t agree more, except the one missing quotient; the required critical mass! (Numbers)
You can fill up a sports stadium with a shit load of folks on any given Sunday
The only way this could ever be done to stop the NWO peacefully Would be for that critical mass to hit the streets and shut down the fkn machine
Even if we the people did that; we would still have to eradicate the system established and the criminals participating at all levels of the crime going back a long number of decades
Then restore our BORs and Law jurisdictions
What do we do? Not comply and then let the PTB say oh ok we’re sorry we’ll let everything go back to normal then!?
Do that and they just reset…! This ends with these maggots hanging, dead or as Henry says swimming in their fkn Maritime jurisdiction! And that ain’t gonna happen peacefully
Would be nice but that’s just fairy dreams man..
It’s gonna get ugly real soon, the businesses are chomping at the bit to impose mandatory vaccinations on their employees: this is the submission plan of the NWO, 1st the fear and masks, then the mandatory testing and finally the mandatory vaccinations, if they can get there they win and they know it…
They’re gauging resistance all along this path and so far it ain’t gone loud yet…
They are just waiting on FDA approval of this shit, how do I know? Because the Co. I work for is doing mandatory testing of operations staff and I attend the meetings where they are saying this.!
So let these mthrfkrs do it I say…and let’s get and be ready to light these mthrfkrs up along with their enforcers and Any other stasi rat fk wanna be’s
Everyone makes their own bed…! Mine is quarter tight Mthrfkrs
I’m with you on that Norm, I am so ready, and it will be soon!!
I know I feel it everyday and week I go work… it is getting palpable, but I have anticipated it and all I look at while engaging these fkn morons at work is; fkn stasi traitors…. and some I thought were intelligent; how wrong I was
But it shows you who will absolutely betray you and you would not expect some..! So suspect ALL
Norm is correct, especially the critical mass part… they’d have to deny unemployment to unvaxxed, deny SS and MC to elderly unvaxxed (who paid into the system), deny any public or private school education to the unvaxxed, deny any jobs to the unvaxxed, any transport/shopping/business/whatever to the unvaxxed, deny internet/online/wi-fi/cell phone and apps to the unvaxxed….which, if truthers are right means about 70 percent of the population, which means it all shuts down, economy and otherwise, which will lead to, among other things, parallel structures, economy and otherwise, and when it’s all over, they won’t be able to stop the enforcement of the Bill of Rights..and they’ll all be eating each other on Antarctica! Or wherever…Hell, maybe?
Yes all in these little phases they are pushing real fast… from Europe to New York now they are trying this shit of Proof if vaccinations for services
Interesting statements