Dear Leader Bill Gates has some bad news…

Who died and made Bill Gates king?

“The rest of this year will not be normal and the sooner we deliver that somewhat bad news to people, so they can get ready for what will be a tough fall the better.”

Some guy pretending to be a scientist in charge of the American people:

Why is @BillGates telling us what to do? pic.twitter.com/2YOLxa9fod

— EileenIorio (@eileeniorio) October 14, 2020