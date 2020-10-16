Dear Leader Bill Gates has some bad news…

Citizen Free Press

Who died and made Bill Gates king?

“The rest of this year will not be normal and the sooner we deliver that somewhat bad news to people, so they can get ready for what will be a tough fall the better.” 

https://twitter.com/SineadIreland_/status/1316501893682728963?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1316501893682728963%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3%2Ccontainerclick_0&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.citizenfreepress.com%2Fbreaking%2Fdear-leader-bill-gates-has-some-bad-news%2F

Citizen Free Press

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*