SACHA STONE – IMANI MAMALUTION
OUR BRAIN TRUST DIVE ARTICULATING: THE DEATH OF THE GERM THEORY with:
Dr Christiane Northrup
Dr Sherri Tenpenny
Dr Carrie Madej
Dr Lawrence Palevsky
Dr Tom Cowan
Dr Andrew Kaufman
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
SACHA STONE – IMANI MAMALUTION
OUR BRAIN TRUST DIVE ARTICULATING: THE DEATH OF THE GERM THEORY with:
Dr Christiane Northrup
Dr Sherri Tenpenny
Dr Carrie Madej
Dr Lawrence Palevsky
Dr Tom Cowan
Dr Andrew Kaufman
One thought on “Death of the Germ Theory 2021”
Usually, because of time restraints, I can’t listen to things this long. But in this case, I’m so glad I did. I probably need a second listening to see if I agree with every point and because they touched on so very much. In my mind, these doctors are heroes, and they are trying to echo in a new paradigm for medicine, modeled after the compassion of Florence Nightingale and on the premise that our immune systems have just about everything we need to heal. They are devotedly ruthless in exposing the hoax and its agenda of enslavement. I can’t imagine how a ‘covid-vaccinated’ person would respond to this. Part of the horror of what’s to come is the waking up of some of those who’ve been vaccinated and dealing with their realization of what they’ve done to themselves. Anyhow, I say this vid is very worth the time.
.