September 16th, 2020.

Death To America

BLACK LIVES MATTER Chants ” Death to America”

Antifa-BLM members Arrested for setting Multiple Fires then Released

back into society by the U.S. government.

A Communist takeover and hope for a Civil War here in America.

All the While being looted of all of our resources.

This is the results of over 100 year of treason.

Directed Energy Weapons Used in Oregon destroys the entire city of Pheonix, Or.