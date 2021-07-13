Deaths from Covid “vaccine” so high that the fact can no longer be suppressed

Paul Craig Roberts

Deaths from Covid “vaccine” so high that the fact can no longer be suppressed

17,503 Dead, 1.7 Million Injured (50% Serious) Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots



https://www.globalresearch.ca/17503-dead-1-7-million-injured-50-serious-reported-european-union-database-adverse-drug-reactions-covid-19-shots/5749719

FDA Safety Surveillance of COVID-19 Vaccines. Analysis of “Adverse Event Outcomes”

https://www.globalresearch.ca/fda-slide-16-table-2-everything-being-reported-vaers/5749714

So-called “Fact Checkers” are disinformation organizations set up by the interest groups they are hired to protect such as Big Pharma

NEVER BELIEVE A FACT CHECKER

https://www.globalresearch.ca/former-pfizer-vp-answers-reuters-fact-checker-pack-lies/5749677

THE COVID “VACCINE” CONTINUES TO KILL PEOPLE EVERYWHERE

https://www.globalresearch.ca/mom-45-got-job-johns-hopkins-hospital-dies-after-reaction-work-mandated-covid-vaccine/5749702

Report: 13-year-old dies in sleep after getting COVID-19 vaccine; CDC investigating

https://www.wfla.com/community/health/coronavirus/13-year-old-dies-in-sleep-after-getting-covid-19-vaccine-cdc-investigating/

Paul Craig Roberts