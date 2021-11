DeBlasio puts 26,000 city workers on unpaid leave

WATCH: Dozens of FDNY firehouses likely to close today as NYC’s vaccine mandate takes effect, says fire union President. pic.twitter.com/RqWOLegJoY — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 1, 2021

26,000 NYC workers miss the Vaccine mandate deadline and 26 FDNY firehouses are out of service.

Thousands of city employees are now on leave without pay



Citizen Free Press