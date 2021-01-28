Declaration of The People of all nations, January 28, 2021

As a result of the inability to live our lives in freedom, health and prosperity, We The People of all nations immediately stop all participation, stop all deliveries and stop all cooperation with those harming us. We The People of all nations immediately take the following actions to protect ourselves and our loved ones from harm, to retake our nations, and to retake our lives.

As a result of having harmful healthcare forced upon us, We The People of all nations immediately refuse to provide any healthcare services whatsoever to any people participating or cooperating in forcing harmful healthcare on us. We immediately refuse to provide any healthcare services to any individuals involved in any way in creating, distributing, advertising, governing, or providing harmful covid vaccinations, or who work for any firms or organizations that do so. We immediately stop all healthcare services, we immediately stop all insurance transactions, we refuse to answer any emails, we refuse to answer any phone calls, we refuse to provide any services, we refuse to process any transactions, and we refuse to participate or to cooperate in any way whatsoever with any people or organizations responsible for forcing harmful healthcare on us.

As a result of having our communications censored, blocked and de-platformed , We The People of all nations immediately censor, block and de-platform any communications whatsoever for any individuals or firms involved in any way in censoring, blocking or de-platforming our communications. We immediately censor all communications, we immediately block all messages, and we immediately de-platform all systems for any individuals or firms involved in any way in censoring, blocking or de-platforming our communications. We immediately refuse to participate or to cooperate in any way whatsoever with any people or organizations responsible for censoring, blocking or de-platforming our communications.

As a result of having the purchase, ownership and use of our firearms blocked and restricted, We The People of all nations immediately block and restrict any firearm purchase, any firearm ownership, and any firearm use for any individual or firm involved in blocking or restricting the purchase, ownership and use of our firearms. We immediately block and restrict all firearm purchases, we immediately block and restrict all firearm ownership, and we immediately block and restrict all firearm uses for any individuals or firms involved in blocking or restricting the purchase, ownership and use of our firearms in any of our jurisdictions. We immediately refuse to participate or to cooperate in any way whatsoever with any people or organizations blocking and restricting the purchase, ownership or use of our firearms.

As a result of having our food deliveries, our fuel deliveries and our supply deliveries used to harm us, We The People of all nations immediately stop all food deliveries, immediately stop all fuel deliveries, and immediately stop all supply deliveries for any individuals or firms involved in harming us. We immediately block and restrict all food deliveries, we immediately block and restrict all fuel deliveries, and we immediately block and restrict all supply deliveries to any individuals or firms involved in harming us. We immediately refuse to participate or to cooperate in any way whatsoever with any people or organizations using our food deliveries, our fuel deliveries and our supply deliveries used to harm us.

As a result of having our families, our homes and our businesses locked down, restricted and forcibly controlled, We The People of all nations immediately refuse to obey all lockdowns, immediately refuse to obey all restrictions, and immediately refuse to obey all harmful control of our families, our homes and our businesses. We The People of all nations immediately cancel and stop all lock downs, immediately cancel and stop all restrictions, and immediately cancel and stop all control harming our families, homes or businesses. We The People of all nations immediately refuse to participate or to cooperate in any way whatsoever with any people or firms or governments harmfully locking down, restricting or forcibly controlling our families, our homes or our businesses.

As a result of being harmfully and unjustly designated as criminals, prevented from earning a living, and having our travels denied, We The People of all nations immediately designate individuals responsible for harming us as criminals, immediately prevent harmful people from earning a living, and immediately deny all travel whatsoever to any people we designate as harmful in every single one of our jurisdictions. We The People of all nations immediately initiate criminal listings and arrest warrants for anyone we designate as criminals in every single one of our jurisdictions, immediately prevent from earning a living anyone we designate as harmful, and immediately deny any travel of any kind to all individuals we designate as harmful in every single one of our jurisdictions. We The People of all nations immediately refuse to participate or to cooperate in any way whatsoever with any people or firms or governments harmfully and unjustly designating us as criminals, preventing us from earning a living, and denying our travels.

We The People of all nations hereby declare that we immediately and forever refuse to enable or assist those harming us: We will not repair their cars, we will not serve their food, we will not clean their clothes, we will not pay their bills, we will not process their transactions, we will not clean their homes, we will not clean their offices, we will not remove their garbage, we will not answer their emails, we will not answer their phone calls, we will not employ their people, we will not deliver their fuel, we will not deliver their supplies, we will deny them any privacy, we will deny them any communications, we will deny them any payments, we will deny them any transactions, we will deny them any services, we will deny them any sales, we will deny them any travels, we will deny them any security, we will deny them any meals, we will confront them in restaurants, we will confront them in offices, we will confront them at their homes, and we will confront them in the streets. We The People of all nations will absolutely refuse to participate in harming ourselves and others until the global plague of falsity and harm is exposed and all those responsible are individually identified and brought to justice for their crimes against humanity and against God.