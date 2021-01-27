Declaration of The People of the State of Hawaii, January 26, 2021

Aloha Senator Moriwaki and Representative Brower,

I just wrote the Declaration of the People of the State of Hawaii below. I believe there to be an immediate and urgent danger to the People of Hawaii from covid vaccinations, and I believe we must take action immediately to protect our People.

Please look into your hearts and take immediate action to protect our People and our Keiki from harm.

Mahalo Nui Loa, and may God please bless and protect you and your loved ones,

-Jeff Merrill

Declaration of The People of the State of Hawaii, January 26, 2021:

As a result of the inability of the People of the State of Hawaii to live our lives in freedom, health and prosperity, We The People of the State of Hawaii hereby formally withdraw our consent and revoke our given authority for the operation of all governments in the State of Hawaii. All governments in the State of Hawaii are hereby dissolved.

We The People of the State of Hawaii hereby recognize, declare and acknowledge the dissolution of all governments in the State of Hawaii as a result of the urgent and profound danger that the elected officials of the State of Hawaii may not be acting in the best interests of the People of Hawaii, may not be legitimately elected officials, and may be intentionally harming our People. We The People of the State of Hawaii consequently formally and publicly recognize, declare and acknowledge all governments in the State of Hawaii to be legally dissolved, null, and void. The authority given by the People of the State of Hawaii to operate all governments in the State of Hawaii is hereby revoked indefinitely until such time as free and fair verified paper ballot elections can be held.

We The People of the State of Hawaii hereby formally declare that it is impossible to legally transfer legal authority and legal power via any fraudulent election or any fraudulent operation of any kind anywhere by anyone at any time. We The People of the State of Hawaii hereby formally declare that all fraudulent elections are null and void beginning at the foundation of the State. We The People of the State of Hawaii hereby formally declare that all actions of any kind taken by any fraudulently elected official, and any actions taken by any employee hired by any fraudulently elected official, and any actions taken by any appointee of any fraudulently elected official, were null and void in the past beginning at the founding of the State, are null and void in the present, and will be null and void in the future.

People are confused about the basic principles of the State of Hawaii: All authority for anything anywhere anytime comes from the People. No authority is ever given without the free consent of the People, ever. If the People do not freely consent, nothing legal can ever be done, ever. Legal authority does not come from laws or officials: Legal authority comes from the People, at all times for all actions everywhere.

The elected officials of the State of Hawaii may not actually be legitimately elected officials because no legal authority or legal power is legally transferred by the free will of the People in fraudulent elections. If the current governments of the State of Hawaii cannot immediately present actual samples of the covid virus, immediately demonstrate the effective working of the covid test kits used to justify lockdown of our People and ruin of our businesses, immediately demonstrate that the covid vaccine cannot change our genetic code, and immediately demonstrate that the covid vaccine cannot sterilize us, then We The People hereby immediately revoke our given power and authority and dissolve all governments in the State of Hawaii until such time as free and fair verified paper ballot elections can be held.

We The People of the State of Hawaii further recognize, declare and acknowledge that if the governments of the State of Hawaii cannot immediately present actual samples of the covid virus, immediately demonstrate the effective working of the covid test kits used to justify lockdown of our People and ruin of our businesses, immediately demonstrate that the covid vaccine cannot change our genetic code, and immediately demonstrate that the covid vaccine cannot sterilize us, we hereby immediately cancel all laws relating to the covid virus, and immediately cancel all lockdowns, mask laws and vaccination requirements by anyone anywhere at all levels of government. We also immediately declare all covid-related medical and travel requirements cancelled and null and void. We also publicly and immediately declare all people involved in creating, distributing, advertising, governing, or providing covid vaccinations to be suspect of crimes against humanity and against God.

We The People of the State of Hawaii hereby immediately revoke all authority for all Hawaii officials, law enforcement officers and medical providers who attempt to enforce covid vaccinations or any other medical treatments without informed and verified patient consent. We The People of Hawaii hereby demand the immediate stop of all covid vaccinations in the State of Hawaii. We The People of Hawaii hereby immediately demand the presentation and verification of evidence documenting legal approval of covid vaccinations by individual Hawaii government officials, and hereby immediately demand the presentation and verification of evidence documenting which individuals are responsible for the harm being done to the People of Hawaii.

In summary, unless the above evidence can be immediately presented to the satisfaction of the People of Hawaii, all governments in the State of Hawaii are immediately peacefully and respectfully dissolved. All authority given to the governments of the State of Hawaii is hereby immediately peacefully and respectfully revoked. All fraudulently elected officials are hereby declared as criminal agents and all covid vaccinations are hereby immediately stopped. All People of Hawaii are hereby authorized to use whatever means necessary to defend themselves against harmful vaccinations, and all People of Hawaii are hereby authorized to defend themselves against any and all medical procedures being done without patient consent at all times everywhere. The authority given by the People of Hawaii to operate all governments in the State of Hawaii is hereby revoked indefinitely until such time as free and fair verified paper ballot elections can be held to install true representatives of the People and to replace laws promoting control, lies, sickness and poverty with laws promoting freedom, truth, health and wealth for all People in the great State of Hawaii.