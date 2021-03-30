Deep State Democrats To Cut Wages 60%. Then It Gets Worse

The modern Democrat party has surrendered itself to the Deep State which is why there was so little resistance when the Democrats stole the presidential elections in 2020. Their first act will be to cut wages and pensions 60%. They made their first move towards cutting wages when they flooded the country with illegal aliens. The Democrats also plan to give citizenship to every H1-B Green Card holder and their families back in their home countries.

Hint: In the movie Soylent Green the audiences were told that they would have a bleak future when America’s population went past 350 million in 2022. Biden’s Open Borders and citizenship for H1B visa holders and their families will push us way past 350 million in just a few years. In the movie the elderly were euthanized en masse and their bodies turned into a protein powder to feed the poor.

Normally, an increase in labor supply cuts wages and raises rents. But the Deep State has been masking American poverty created by over population by printing tens of trillions of dollars in I Owe You Nothing Federal Reserve Notes. This exchange of real products like cars, computers, cameras, electronics, clothes and food for pieces of paper has defrauded foreigners for more than 70 years. But like most schemes to defraud it will come to an end. That day will come sooner rather than later due to another action the Democrats have taken to hasten the day when 90% or more of all Americans are impoverished.

Hint: There quite a few Deep State Republican politicians but not so many of their voters support the destruction of America and the middle class.

The US budget deficit for the month of February 2021 was $312 billion. It was not until March that the Democrats were able to unilaterally give away $1.9 trillion in stimulus funds including cash to illegal aliens. Thus guaranteeing even more people would cross our unprotected borders claiming their share of the proceeds from the Treasury Department’s high speed money printing presses.

The plan is to follow up March’s $1.9 trillion stimulus with a $3 trillion Green New Deal deceptively called infrastructure improvements. A lot of that money will be given in bribes to voters to not question what comes next.

What do you think will happen to the dollar when the US runs 4 trillion dollar annual deficits year after year? How long before we hit $5 trillion deficits? $6 trillion?

When foreigners dump dollars for commodities ranging from food to lumber to oil, gold and silver, the prices of the things we buy will double over night. And then probably double again thus throwing us all into extreme poverty. That median wage of $20 an hour will be cut 60% leaving the bottom half of America to live on less than $8.00 an hour after taxes.

That is just Phase One. There are other steps to take before the Deep State Democrats can achieve their goal of a Global Reset by 2030.

They have only achieved part of their goal which is the complete destruction of the middle class. The Deep State deliberately destroyed a million small businesses in America when they released the coronavirus which had been made in a lab at the University of North Carolina and sent along with $3.7 million in NIH grants to a Chinese military lab in Wuhan to perfect it as a bioweapon. We now have seen mutations springing up to force governments into more lockdowns.

Hint: Chinese General Qiao Liang wrote Unrestricted Warfare in 1999. He said in the book that China should create a virus and take down the rest of the world.

Great Britain is no longer a free society. Fortunately, America is a federal republic and many Republican state governors have been resisting lockdowns and mask mandates. It has been proven in Andalusia in southern Spain that minimal Vitamin D-3 daily doses reduced the covid death rate by 82%. That is below the seasonal flu death rate.

The Deep State Democrats plan more lockdowns and continued mask requirements when more mutations appear. They might even have another bioweapon or two to be released, which in combination with all those vaccines, could kill up to a billion people worldwide while destroying the few remaining small businesses. The Deep State despises any business or farm that is not owned by a card carrying member of the New World Order.

David Schwartzkopf used to be the CEO of Kissinger Associates. He wrote the book Superclass in 2006 in which he said the world was run by 30 Families and their 6,000 Minions.

Let me be repeat that the NWO change agents have said about humanity’s future under the Great Reset in 2030. Participants at the World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland told us that in 2030 we would own nothing. We would lease our homes, our cars and even our clothes. Sounds to me like they plan to use Hyperinflation and bioweapons and vaccines to bankrupt everyone so much so that members of the former middle class could not even afford to buy new clothes.

As prices escalate, the former members of the middle class can sell their homes, their lands, their cars, their investments and jewelry to buy food. In 2030 members of the 30 Families will probably own the clothes that we lease. We might laugh now but in 9 short years we just might see strong men repossessing clothes from people who missed their rental payments to buy food.

The people at Davos also said that at the end of the Great Reset that in addition to not owning our clothes that we would be happy.

Hint: Sounds to me like a few billion unhappy people will be dying from their inability to conform to the demands of the Deep State. Of course those Globalist plans might not work out.

I have told you what the Deep State and the 30 Families plan for you.

But more importantly, what are your plans for them?

Hint: The Deep State currently controls the Press, the governments, the police, the courts, the Academics, the Foundations and National Security apparatus. But they cannot control what you think.

Do not say or do anything to get yourself sent to prison before the main battle begins. As I have said before, I expect Nationwide Food Riots, the destruction of every American city and lots of civil unrest. As Nixon said, timing is everything in politics. Do not start a protest before its time has come. We are still in the Information Warfare stage. Do whatever you can to support the Republican governors or anyone overseas who resists lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccine passports.

