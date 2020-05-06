Deepwater Horizon Blow Out- 30 Billion Dollar Oil Spill- Did Bill Gates Give A Damn?

IN 2010 an oil spill of which the likes of America has never seen before, the size of which equated to 4 Exxon Valdez spills every four hours WREAKED HAVIC in our offshore waters, the largest deep water oil rig to date had just blown its well from human error. Fisheries and deepwater species were forever changed in ways we still haven’t figured out, and yet nobody had a mask on, nobody received a vaccination and billion dollar meat packing facilities stayed open.

WHY?

Furthermore, species of shrimp were wiped out, and fish were allowed to be caught and consumed because BP/ARAMCO oil was just too big to fail, do you see the bullshit here people? Something that we could see, smell and taste was threatening us 1000 times more than this communists attempt today called the Coronavirus or the Covid-19 fairy tale.

Where was Bill Gates then?

The British Company was fighting like hell at the time to become the largest oil producer on the planet, and because it wasn’t happening fast enough decided to cut corners and subjected the American Nationals to the largest man made oil disaster to date, and we can’t taste it, see it or even smell it, only dodging and weaving from the commies in office telling us it’s a pandemic.

So now, we are dealing with another man-made disaster, but to a far greater margin of supposed emergency, supposed problems from another one of a man-made communist bullshit hyped up fairy tale, only now we are told to stay inside, stick poisons in our bodies and walk around with masks on.

PEOPLE, CAN YOU FEEL THE BULLSHIT YET?