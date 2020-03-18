Defense Production Act Authorities

FEMA

The Defense Production Act (DPA) is the primary source of Presidential authorities to expedite and expand the supply of resources from the U.S. industrial base to support military, energy, space, and homeland security programs. Homeland security programs eligible for DPA support include:

Efforts to counter terrorism within the United States;

Emergency preparedness activities conducted pursuant to title VI of the Stafford Act;

Protection and restoration of critical infrastructure; and

Continuity of Government.

The President’s DPA authorities are delegated to the heads of various federal departments and agencies in Executive Order (E.O.) 13603.

Read it all here: https://www.fema.gov/defense-production-act-overview