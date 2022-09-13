Defenseless Student Brutally Beaten By a Teenager at West Brook High School – Assailant Arrested – It Was Not His First Arrest – Nearly Killed the Child

Gateway Pundit – by JIm Hoft

In a now-viral video, a defenseless student is seen being brutally assaulted by a teenager in one of the boy’s restrooms at West Brook High School, while other students watched the horrific incident.

The videos circulating online show a teenager slamming the other student against the wall, severely injuring his head.

While the teenager continued to hit him in the face and head, the student on the floor tried to defend himself by covering up. The poor student appeared to be struggling for air and then the teenager kicked him in the chest.

The video shows a number of other students watching the incident inside the restroom and none of them attempted to intervene.

The report claims the incident left the kid paralyzed, although TGP has yet to confirm this.

Watch the video below: (Content warning: The following video may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences)

The Beaumont Independent School District (BISD) released a statement following the incident.

BISD statement via KFDM/Fox 4 News:

“Beaumont ISD is aware of recent videos surfacing that involve a violent incident. This behavior is unacceptable and these acts of violence displayed will not be tolerated. The Beaumont ISD police and administration investigated the content of the videos and identified all students participating in the physical altercation. Disciplinary actions have been taken to the fullest extent. The district will continue working to ensure that this type of behavior does not occur on any campus.”

Councilman Mike Getz also posted on his Facebook account after the video went viral.

Getz said the attacker has been caught and will face charges of assault and robbery, which he will hopefully be prosecuted for as an adult.

Getz added that he is not a first-time offender; he has been arrested previously. However, under current state and federal legislation, juvenile offenders can return to campus after serving only a short sentence in detention.

Below is Getz’s statement:

I was asked to be a BISD Ambassador. The morning after our first night of Ambassador training, my cell phone was blowing up with people sending me links to a horrific incident at West Brook. A student was brutally beaten in one of the boy’s restrooms while other students watched. The video is all over social media. Being a BISD Ambassador does not mean that you have to put blinders on and live in a world of unicorns and rainbows. BISD failed this young man because it did not provide him a safe, learning environment. I have spoken with the District Attorney’s office and the Superintendent. There is a simple solution to this particular problem and it needs to be implemented. You place adult monitors at the door of the rest rooms.

I am told that policy had already been implemented but that someone failed to show up to monitor the rest room as they were supposed to do. They need to be held accountable. As for the assailant, he has been arrested and will likely be charged with robbery in addition to assault and will hopefully be prosecuted as an adult. This is not his first rodeo, he has been arrested before but current state and federal law allow these offenders back on campus after a relatively short stay at a juvenile detention facility. These are issues that need to be addressed at the Legislative level in Austin and Congressional level in Washington, D.C. But for now, we need to demand that our local school district implement a policy of placing monitors at the door of rest rooms, limiting the number of students that can go into a rest room to the capacity of the rest room and continuing the policy of keeping most of the rest rooms locked while class is in progress. For students that need to answer nature’s call while class is in progress, they should have to obtain a pass from their teacher and then go to one of a limited number of rest rooms available during class time, which will also be monitored.

Online users condemned the horrific incident, one user said, “That’s not a school fight. That’s a brutal assault. Horrific.”

Another user said, “I wouldn’t call that a “fight.” That’s assault with intent to kill.”

Gateway Pundit