I’ve been re-homing feral kitties lately, this one I caught first out of six but he got away and peeled out on my hand on the way out. After catching the other five and setting the trap for this guy again I captured this shot of him. I named him “Defiance“
I think he would make a great Trencher!
6 thoughts on “Defiance”
Cute kitty! Love the name too! Maybe Henry will make him an honorary mascot for the Trenches!
Wonderful!! Can’t wait to hear what you named the other 5. 🙂
I have 5 black feral kitties, black cats are the best.
Nice eyes!
Think outside the box. All the kitty needs now is some range time!
I bet he said no to the shots too