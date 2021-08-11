Defiance

I’ve been re-homing feral kitties lately, this one I caught first out of six but he got away and peeled out on my hand on the way out. After catching the other five and setting the trap for this guy again I captured this shot of him. I named him “Defiance“

I think he would make a great Trencher!

