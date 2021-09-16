Del Rio, TX

One thought on “Del Rio, TX

  1. There’s no problem at the border. Joe and Kamala told me so. No need to address the issue. We just all need to get vaccinated except for the illegal border crossers. These people will fill the jobs that Americans don’t want. I mean come on, man. They aren’t even wearing uniforms so they’re obviously not foreign invaders or a foreign army. It’s common sense, people. Our National Security has never been better. Trust me.

    (If you didn’t hear the abundance of sarcasm in that paragraph, then you don’t know me to well).

