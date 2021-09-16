BREAKING: Our drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX. Per source, the number of migrants waiting to be processed has now swelled to approx 8,200. It was 4,000 yesterday AM. Doubled in one day. BP overwhelmed, & I’m told situation is “out of control” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ThJJJ0JWCT
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2021
Law enforcement source on the ground at the bridge this morning just sent me this video showing the situation there. I’m told a large majority of the migrants are Haitians and more are crossing into the US and arriving at the bridge by the minute. BP w/ limited manpower @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/dHWCrhFikq
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2021
One thought on “Del Rio, TX”
There’s no problem at the border. Joe and Kamala told me so. No need to address the issue. We just all need to get vaccinated except for the illegal border crossers. These people will fill the jobs that Americans don’t want. I mean come on, man. They aren’t even wearing uniforms so they’re obviously not foreign invaders or a foreign army. It’s common sense, people. Our National Security has never been better. Trust me.
(If you didn’t hear the abundance of sarcasm in that paragraph, then you don’t know me to well).