2 thoughts on “Delaware Memorial Bridge – Maryland State I95 South – Cower In Place Law In Effect Headed Into Jessup, MD.

    1. That first pic is I95, very unusual to see it this empty, usually traffic everywhere. This whole region is under unlawfully adopted no travel. There are still many people out here.

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*