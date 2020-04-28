Posted: April 28, 2020 Categories: Pics Delaware Memorial Bridge – Maryland State I95 South – Cower In Place Law In Effect Headed Into Jessup, MD. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Delaware Memorial Bridge – Maryland State I95 South – Cower In Place Law In Effect Headed Into Jessup, MD.”
“Cower in place” is a great term, Mark.
That first pic is I95, very unusual to see it this empty, usually traffic everywhere. This whole region is under unlawfully adopted no travel. There are still many people out here.