Delta, American, United Airlines Are Providing African Migrants Free Flights To The U.S.

Gateway Pundit – by Alicia Powe

As hundreds of illegal immigrants surge across the southern border daily, migrants from Africa are gaining entry into the United States with free plane tickets paid funded by American taxpayers.

Asylum seekers wanting entry to the United States from Africa typically embark on journeys to South America by boat or plane, then make a treacherous trek on foot through Colombia and Panama towards the United States.

Now, migrants and their families can entirely circumvent checkpoints at the U.S. southern border.

Miles4Migrants, a 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to donating frequent flyer miles to refugees and their family members provides free flights to thousands of Africans refugees into the interior of the U.S.

Miles4Migrants, which is funded by the Shapiro Foundation and the Tripadvisor Foundation, works with Delta Airlines, American Airlines, United Airlines, Uber, and a network of over 50 nonprofit partners including the UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Give us your best guesses. ⬇️ How many donated @Delta miles do you think we used to fly these 5 siblings from Senegal (DSS) to their aunt in New York (JFK)? pic.twitter.com/d3OJU3cjHC — Miles4Migrants (@miles4migrants) July 7, 2021

We'll take them and reunited refugee and asylum-seeking families with them! https://t.co/JR8dPOHwjP — Miles4Migrants (@miles4migrants) July 9, 2020

#BigNews! We’re on a mission with @united & our partner @miles4migrants to make a difference. For a LIMITED TIME, you can donate your United MileagePlus miles to help the refugee community reunite w/ loved ones & reach safe homes. Donate: https://t.co/jVcQtqc3v3 #MilesOnAMission pic.twitter.com/d3jzZBbVqi — CasaDePaz (@casadepazco) June 25, 2020

UNHCR and @miles4migrants are helping refugee families reunite, like this Eritrean father and his children.https://t.co/VeRMMTr2N8 — UNHCR United States (@UNHCRUSA) June 14, 2021

In June, Uber launched a ride credit fund to support Miles4Milate, allowing migrants to safely get to their destination using donated frequent flyer miles and credit card points.

The Democratic Republic of Congo Africa has been the primary country of origin of refugees seeking admittance to the United States following the country’s 2019 Ebola outbreak according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Illegal immigrants can also receive free commercial flights into the U.S. interior from Catholic Charities, a non-profit organization funded by US taxpayers.

Catholic Charities has assisted more than 700 border crossers with “pass[ing] through the hotels” in southern California before taking off on commercial flights to resettle into the U.S. interior, Daily Mail reports.

Once into the United States, illegal immigrants are allowed to bypass photo identification requirements all American citizens are required to adhere to. They are able to board flights without a photo ID and do not have to verify their coronavirus or vaccination status.

Migrants are relying on the network of nonprofit organizations for entry into the US.

Miles4Migrants is working with the Biden Administration's Family Reunification Task Force to provide reunion flights for families unjustly separated at the U.S.-Mexico Border. Here's one of their stories. Help support a flight at https://t.co/9An0YdhJ6j. https://t.co/88YKI4IoKB — Miles4Migrants (@miles4migrants) June 30, 2021

While the Trump administration purchased discounted tickets to deport illegal migrants back to their countries of origin, Biden’s catch and release mandate essentially accommodate illegal aliens with a taxi service.

Since Biden has taken office in January, “the number of [illegal immigrant] minors in federal custody has more than tripled to over 7,000. In response, the Biden administration has flown approximately 7,200 border-crossers into the U.S. interior on domestic commercial flights from February 19 to April 22 and continues to offer free flights to illegal aliens to their destination of choice.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is reportedly directing “ICE to help transport migrants northward so they can be processed and released.”

Biden officials are also placing border crossers in free hotel rooms at $71 to $90 a night who stay for sometimes less than 48 hours before one of the assisting nonprofit organizations puts them on commercial flights, for free, into the U.S. interior.

While the Biden administration’s open-border policy welcomes migrants from around the world with open arms, Cubans fleeing persecution from a communist dictator in Cuba are the exception.

Any Cuban who tries to sail over to Florida or the US in any location “will not come” into America, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned.

“Do not risk your life attempting to enter the United States illegally,” Mayorkas said in a July 14 briefing. “You will not come to the United States.”

Even Cubans who make it to the US and can prove they face torture and literal danger will be sent to “third countries” to be resettled.

DHS Secretary @AliMayorkas threatens fleeing Cuban refugees: "Allow me to be clear, if you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States … Again, I repeat, do not risk your life attempting to enter the United States illegally. You will not come to the United States." pic.twitter.com/gSsLbbCuSH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 14, 2021

