Dem Rep. Maxine Waters Caught Laughing at Group of Homeless People Trying to Get Sect. 8 Housing…Tells Them To “Go home!”

After insulting a large crowd of homeless people by telling them to “go home!” Maxine Waters warned a reporter not to cover the homeless situation in her district. Is Maxine a queen or an elected official?

Look who’s making threats to the press now? Woke Waters just dug herself a hole by threatening a journalist in hopes of stopping a story about L.A.’s homeless problem.

From the New York Post:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) tried to stop the publication of a news story about Los Angeles’ homeless crisis this week, reportedly telling a Los Angeles Times scribe: “You’ll hurt yourself and the community trying to put this together.”

The Wednesday Story by investigative reporter Connor Sheets detailed a March 25 incident in South Los Angeles, where hundreds of homeless people tried to obtain Section 8 housing vouchers after being misled by social media rumors.

Rumors were that the crashed nonprofit event which Waters attended was going to hand out housing vouchers. However, this was not the case. Apparently, being around homeless people angered Mad Maxine as she began to mock and laugh at the homeless attendees.

At one point, Waters told the crowd: “I want everybody to go home,” triggering an angry response.

“We don’t got no home, that’s why we’re here!” one member of the crowd yelled back, according to the LA Times. “What home we gonna go to?”

Waters reportedly responded by laughing and saying: “Nothing is going to happen here today.”

Watch the incredible scene here:

But wait, it gets better! Waters further misled the homeless crowd and refused to follow through with her assurances.

One homeless, disabled woman, Joyce Burnett, told the Times that Waters instructed the crowd to come back to the South Angeles office the following Tuesday with appropriate documents. “Maxine Waters was here, and she said to come back Tuesday with our paperwork filled out,” Burnett said. “I have it, everything they asked for. But every time we get near the front of the line, they shut the door. They opened the door about 20 minutes ago and said they’re not servicing anyone else today.” When contacted by the LA Times Tuesday, Waters requested the story not be published, saying “it’s a bunch of rumors.”

Thus far, she has been uncooperative and even downright threatening towards reporters working on the story as well. Talk about career suicide (we hope.)

In trying to suppress this story, Maxine Waters is only making the problem appear worse. Given how horribly she handled the homeless situation, that’s pretty hard to do. And yet, maybe it’s the one thing she’s good at.

