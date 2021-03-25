Dem Senator Tammy Duckworth Says She Won’t Vote For Any White Biden Nominees… Unless They’re Gay

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) on Tuesday announced she will not vote for any of Biden’s white nominees unless they’re lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer.

“I am a no vote on the floor, on all non diversity nominees,” Duckworth said as reported by Fox News’ Chad Pergram. “You know, I will vote for racial minorities and I will vote for LGBTQ. But anybody else I’m not voting for.”

Duckworth was joined in her protest by Senator Mazie Hinono (D-HI), both of whom also demanded Biden nominate more Asians.

The Biden regime quickly caved and agreed to use their administration as a racial spoils system:

The Biden regime in no way reflects the diversity of America as WASPs are practically non-existent despite being the largest ethnic/religious group in the country.

