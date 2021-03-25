Dem Senator Tammy Duckworth Says She Won’t Vote For Any White Biden Nominees… Unless They’re Gay

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) on Tuesday announced she will not vote for any of Biden’s white nominees unless they’re lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer.

“I am a no vote on the floor, on all non diversity nominees,” Duckworth said as reported by Fox News’ Chad Pergram. “You know, I will vote for racial minorities and I will vote for LGBTQ. But anybody else I’m not voting for.”

A) From the pool. Dem IL Sen Duckworth on effort to get more diverse nominees: "I am a no vote on the floor, on all non diversity nominees. You know, I will vote for racial minorities and I will vote for LGBTQ. But anybody else I'm not voting for." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 23, 2021

B) Duckworth: Says the "trigger" was being told by WH "Well you have Kamala, we're not going to put any more African Americans in the Cabinet because you have Kamala." Says that was "insulting." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 23, 2021

Duckworth was joined in her protest by Senator Mazie Hinono (D-HI), both of whom also demanded Biden nominate more Asians.

Tammy Duckworth just told me she’s voting NO on Biden nominees until President makes commitment/ appoints AAPI picks to key executive branch positions. She said found it “insulting” that a senior WH aide last night pointed to Harris’ South Asian roots when asked about AAPI picks — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 23, 2021

Duckworth says Asian-American lawmakers were told the USTR and White House budget director would be Asian-American. But after Neera Tanden's nomination collapsed, she said it appears the White House is going in a different direction. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 23, 2021

Duckworth praised Biden's comments to the retreat last night about violence against Asian-Americans, but after he got off, things get contentious when White House deputy chief Jen O'Malley Dillon addressed the concerns over lack of AAPI representation. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 23, 2021

She said until there are AAPI nominees to vacant positions — such as OMB, FCC or a commitment to a future Cabinet secretaries – she's a no vote. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 23, 2021

The Senate did just advance Biden's nomination of Vivek Murthy, an Indian-American, to be surgeon general by a 57-43 vote. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 23, 2021

Hirono is joining Duckworth in this stand. They are indicating that they will vote against non-minority nominees on the floor — not in committee, which could potentially allow Colin Kahl to advance out of Senate Armed Services tomorrow.https://t.co/5pl7UGGbSi — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 23, 2021

The Biden regime quickly caved and agreed to use their administration as a racial spoils system:

“including appointing an AAPI senior White House official to represent the community, secure the confirmation of AAPI appointments and advance policy proposals that are relevant and important to the community… — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 24, 2021

Psaki: “The President has made it clear that his Administration will reflect the diversity of the country. .. The White House will add a senior level Asian American Pacific Islander liaison, who will ensure the community's voice is further represented and heard." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 24, 2021

The Biden regime in no way reflects the diversity of America as WASPs are practically non-existent despite being the largest ethnic/religious group in the country.

