Aug 24, 2006
Smartmatic, the Electronic Voting Machine manufacturer whose machines are notorious for failures, is based in Venezuela. The Treasury Department, which is supposed to be the look into connections between sensitive US infrastructure and foreign interests has failed yet again to protect the American people. What is more important than the correctness of our Democracy?
4 thoughts on “Democracy for Sale: Electronic Voting Machines malfunction”
There no one looking out for us everyone needs to understand that… there just there just to look out for there selfs . There no way to take this country back till ever tree is used for hanging . It’s in ever city town small are large it’s about how much they can take
This vid is from 2006
Just goes to prove how far back this bull has been happening. We know it’s been waaaay longer that ’06.
Oh yes indeed, I grew up in Chicago 🙂
It was mayor Daley that got ol Jack in the White House