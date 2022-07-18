Democrat DC Mayor Bowser Wants Biden Regime to Stop Illegal Aliens From Being Bussed Into DC

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

“Not in my backyard” – Mayor Bowser

Democrat DC Mayor Muriel Bowser on Sunday said she wants the Biden Regime to stop illegal aliens from being bussed into DC.

Earlier this year Texas began dispatching buses to the southern border to transport the illegal immigrants to Washington D.C.

Governor Greg Abbott announced during his press conference in April that his state will begin to use charter buses to ship illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C., as part of his strategy for the overwhelming influx of illegal immigrants.

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington, DC,” Governor Abbott announced.

“We are sending them to the United States Capitol, where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,” Gov. Abbott continued.

The first bus of illegals arrived in DC in mid-April.

A bus from Texas filled with migrants arrives in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/A6ELE99V3P — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 13, 2022

Democrat Bowser is angry that hordes of illegals are overwhelming the homeless shelters in DC and she wants the federal government to intervene.

“I fear that they’re being tricked into nationwide bus trips when their final destinations are places all over the United States of America,” Bowser said Sunday on Face the Nation.

WATCH:

Homeless shelters in Washington D.C. are filling up with asylum seekers from Texas and Arizona. Mayor Bowser says “I fear that they're being tricked into nationwide bus trips when their final destinations are places all over the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/7OOH6F2Dpl — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 17, 2022

Gateway Pundit