Democrat Rep. David Cicilline on Gun Control Debate: “Spare me the bull***t about Constitutional rights”

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

The Democrats, from Joe Biden on down, are speaking very plainly that they are coming for Americans’ Constitutional rights. On Thursday Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) made crystal clear his position on the Constitution that he swore an oath to uphold, “Spare me the bullshit about Constitutional rights.”

Cicilline was addressing Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during a heated House Judiciary Committee meeting on a gun control bill that eventually passed the committee on a party-line vote Thursday evening, 25-19.

Gaetz had proposed a measure against red flag laws that said, “Congress disfavors the enactment of laws that authorize a court to issue an extreme risk protection order, also known as Red Flag laws, in the States because such laws trample on an individual’s due process and Second Amendment rights.” (source: The Wrap.)

Cicilline to Gaetz: “…imminent danger to themselves and others, such that they might commit mass murder, have a Constitutional right to access a firearm and to deny them that right would, quote, ‘trample on an individual’s due process and Second Amendment rights’. You know who didn’t have due process? You know who didn’t have their Constitutional right to life respected? The kids at Parkland, and Sandy Hook, and Uvalde, and Buffalo and the list goes on and on. So spare me the bullshit about Constitutional rights.”

Short clip sure to turn up in campaign ads this fall:

Democrat Rep. David Cicilline: “spare me the bullshit about constitutional rights” pic.twitter.com/7mvcbQ6muz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 3, 2022

Longer clip with context:

Cicilline: You know who didn’t have constitutional right to life respected? The kids at Parkland and Sandy Hook and Uvalde… so spare me the bullshit pic.twitter.com/xji3Cv7lFr — Acyn (@Acyn) June 2, 2022

Gaetz had a message for Republican senators considering red flag laws, “If you back red flag laws, you betray your voters, you are a traitor to the Constitution, you do nothing to make mass shootings less likely, and you put a target on the back of your constituents.”

Let the message from this committee hearing to Republican senators be clear: If you back red flag laws, you betray your voters, you are a traitor to the Constitution, you do nothing to make mass shootings less likely, and you put a target on the back of your constituents. pic.twitter.com/OMhoeN7OVn — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) June 2, 2022

Last year Gaetz joined over 130 GOP Congressmen in voting for the NDAA Defense spending bill that included a red flag law for servicemembers.

Let’s not forget that many pro-gun Republicans voted against the #NDAA (H.R. 4350) because it had Red Flag laws in it. Thanks again to our Second Amendment warriors @RepBoebert, @chiproytx, @RepCloudTX, @RepBobGood and @RepDanBishop. — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) September 25, 2021

Gaetz represents a district that has strong military support in Pensacola, Florida, making it hard to vote against Defense spending bills. At least Gaetz is fighting against red flag laws for civilians.

