Democrat Senators Press YouTube to Remove ‘Ghost Gun’ Videos

Breitbart – by AWR Hawkins

Five Democrat Senators sent a letter to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki on Monday asking the social media platform to remove videos featuring “ghost guns.”

The term “ghost gun” is one Democrats and the gun-control lobby use to describe firearms that are assembled from gun parts kits.

NBC News reports that Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) is leading his colleagues in the push against “ghost gun” videos on YouTube, particularly videos that show how to build such firearms.

Blumenthal’s push comes two months after NBC News highlighted the YouTube videos. Although YouTube removed some of the videos following the report, the Democrat Senators do not think that the social media platform went far enough.

The Senators wrote, “It cannot be the case that YouTube is entirely reactive, removing these kinds of videos only when news outlets call public attention to violative content, when gun violence prevention advocates send letters listing specific YouTube videos that violate its Community Guidelines, or when congressional staff reach out to raise concerns about such videos.”

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety is also pressuring YouTube to remove the “ghost gun” videos.”

