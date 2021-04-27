Democrat senators wage war on “anti-vaxxers” with shocking HIT LIST of targeted truth-tellers

A Final Warning – by Ethanh

Senators Amy “Karen” Klobuchar (D-MN) and Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) have launched a crusade against Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Joseph Mercola, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and numerous other big-name medical professionals for supposedly spreading “disinformation” about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) online. The Democrat duo sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey urging them to delete these and nine other “anti-vaccine” accounts from social media because they threaten the Big Pharma cash cow and eugenics agenda.

“We write to express our concern about the public health ramifications of online coronavirus vaccine disinformation and to urge you to remove the accounts that have been identified by experts as responsible for producing the majority of this disinformation on social media platforms,” Klobuchar and Luján wrote.

“A recent report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) identified a dozen specific content producers as the original sources of an estimated 65 percent of coronavirus disinformation online,” they added. Klobuchar and Luján say they are especially worried about such messaging being targeted at black and Latino communities, as these folks are prime targets for the deep state’s depopulation agenda.

“For too long, social media platforms have failed to adequately protect Americans by not taking sufficient action to prevent the spread of vaccine disinformation online,” Klobuchar and Luján further contend.

“Despite your policies intended to prevent vaccine disinformation, many of these accounts continue to post content that reach millions of users, repeatedly violating your policies with impunity.”

Leftists can’t win the information war on merit or credibility so they are cheating with tyranny and censorship

Along with Tenpenny, Mercola, and Kennedy, the Democrat duo also names Ty and Charlene Bollinger, Rizza Islam, Rashid Buttar, Erin Elizabeth, Sayer Ji, Kelly Brogan, Christiane Northrup, Ben Tapper, and Kevin Jenkins as problematic influencers who are convincing too many people to skip the jab and take off the mask.

It is apparently not okay that Tenpenny, for instance, told her followers about a scientific study that determined cloth masks to be both dangerous and ineffective at preventing the spread of the Chinese Virus. Because Klobuchar and Luján do not approve of this type of science, they want Zuckerberg to ban it.

Likewise, the other aforementioned names have posted similar content informing people that getting out in the sun more and eating healthy can greatly reduce the risk of contracting any type of infection. Klobuchar and Luján do not want people to know about any of this, so they are demanding that it be pulled from the internet.

As we recently reported, the Biden regime is spending billions of your tax dollars trying to get social media influencers to push vaccines and masks, which is apparently not working as tens of millions of Americans are resisting. It is abundantly clear that the deep state is in a panic over the fact that more Americans than perhaps ever before are breaking through the spell and ignoring the government’s “public health” guidelines.

Because of this, wannabe dictator political puppets like Klobuchar and Luján are desperately trying to stop the flow of truth through tyranny. “Vaccine disinformation? What they mean is they want everyone canceled who questions them, proves them wrong, or spreads the light on the danger of vaccines,” wrote an Infowars commenter about this latest shenanigan.

“They want as many people as possible kept in the dark and unable to see the truth.” “This is what you would have thought the communist Chinese government would be involved in – nope, it is here in America now.”

More of the latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) tyranny can be found at Pandemic.news.

Sources for this article include: Infowars.com NaturalNews.com

