Democrats Are Terrified of the American People – They Overruled the National Guard Chief Who Wanted to Pull Out of DC

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

Gillian Turner at FOX News reported this afternoon that FOX News had obtained a letter from the chief of the National Guard that disagreed with keeping Guardsmen in the Capitol. However, this recommendation was overruled by the Biden Administration:

Gillian Turner provided the memo where the National Guard Chief opposed the extension of Guardsmen in the Capitol:

Below Turner shared the information she had uncovered in a FOX Exclusive:

Gateway Pundit

3 thoughts on “Democrats Are Terrified of the American People – They Overruled the National Guard Chief Who Wanted to Pull Out of DC

  1. They’re not afraid of “voters” and party letter addicts. Those people are the proponents of their game and a valuable asset to them. Sheeple in wolves clothing.

    Reply

  2. I took some delight in this headline, even though the piece is slanted to uphold the system. But shouldn’t they be terrified of us after decades of terrifying US!!? They know the tables are certainly being turned.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*