Gillian Turner at FOX News reported this afternoon that FOX News had obtained a letter from the chief of the National Guard that disagreed with keeping Guardsmen in the Capitol. However, this recommendation was overruled by the Biden Administration:
#EXCLUSIVE official government memo obtained by #FOXNEWS shows #NATIONALGUARD chief laying out case that guard NOT EQUIPPED to carry out mission in DC to protect the #Capitol— dissents from Pentagon decision to continue the mission pic.twitter.com/w8MU9FlspZ
— Gillian Turner (@GillianHTurner) March 11, 2021
Gillian Turner provided the memo where the National Guard Chief opposed the extension of Guardsmen in the Capitol:
Defense secretary overrules National Guard chief who opposed extension of U.S. Capitol mission, memo obtained by @GillianHTurner shows https://t.co/E3gNppNkQK
— Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) March 11, 2021
Below Turner shared the information she had uncovered in a FOX Exclusive:
Exclusive report from @GillianHTurner – Top General of the National Guard opposed keeping troops in DC but was overturned by Biden administration pic.twitter.com/MlybYuOqMr
— johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) March 11, 2021
3 thoughts on “Democrats Are Terrified of the American People – They Overruled the National Guard Chief Who Wanted to Pull Out of DC”
They’re not afraid of “voters” and party letter addicts. Those people are the proponents of their game and a valuable asset to them. Sheeple in wolves clothing.
I took some delight in this headline, even though the piece is slanted to uphold the system. But shouldn’t they be terrified of us after decades of terrifying US!!? They know the tables are certainly being turned.
.
The ‘republicans’ ought to be terrified too