Democrats Introduce Gun Registration Bill – The First Step in Gun Confiscation Laws

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Joseph Stalin’s firearms registration and confiscation was a tremendous success for the Socialist state.

Under the Tsar, Russia was one of the most heavily armed societies on earth. That all changed when Stalin and the communists took control. Stalin was able to control, starve, punish and imprison a defenseless people… after he took their guns. (Zinnfigur)

This video is a shocking reminder on how Stalin was able to control, starve, punish and imprison a defenseless people.

It’s no secret that Democrats are hoping to repeat this history here in the United States.

NOTE: Google-YouTube censored this video because of its content. They obviously support gun confiscation.

Earlier today Sen. Bob Menendez and Castro Rep. Barbara Lee introduced the Gun Records Restoration and Preservation Act.

The legislation, signed by a number of fellow Democrats, allows the FBI and ATF to collect, preserve and disclose gun records to state officials and members of the public.

This is the first step in gun confiscation.

Only the criminals will have guns.

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-Calif.-13) today reintroduced the Gun Records Restoration and Preservation Act. This bicameral legislation would repeal the Tiahrt Amendments – provisions that severely hamstring law enforcement’s ability to solve and prosecute gun crimes, stop illegal gun trafficking and hold negligent gun dealers and owners accountable, while also providing special protections to the gun industry that compromise public safety. The bill has been cosponsored by Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)… …The Gun Records Restoration and Preservation Act would repeal current provisions that prohibit the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) from collecting, preserving and disclosing gun records and gun-tracing data to cities, states, researchers, litigants, and members of the public. Aside from enhancing law enforcement’s ability to investigate and solve gun crimes, the bill would provide researchers with access to data to study gun violence and its impact on communities, and develop a more holistic understanding of how guns get transferred from legitimate firearm sellers to criminals. The bill is supported by Brady, Giffords, Everytown for Gun Safety, and Moms Demand Action.

